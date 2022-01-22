VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $28,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in VeriSign by 4,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

VRSN opened at $217.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.16. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $2,573,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.70, for a total value of $137,128.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,781 shares of company stock valued at $11,246,407. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

