Verso Trading Down 42.6% Over Last 7 Days (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Verso has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $126,129.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verso has traded 42.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

