Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,300 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VS. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Versus Systems by 42.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Versus Systems during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Versus Systems in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Versus Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Versus Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 876,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares during the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Versus Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Versus Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

NASDAQ VS opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Versus Systems has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 1,026.29% and a negative return on equity of 106.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Versus Systems will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

