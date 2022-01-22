ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 845,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $33,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 39.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 175,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 49,969 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 102,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 26.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 71,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

VIAC opened at $31.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. TheStreet lowered ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

