Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

VKTX traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,157. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $298.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 50.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 48,203 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 48.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.