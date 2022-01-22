Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vistra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.25 and the lowest is $0.96. Vistra posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15,650%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistra will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $1.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vistra.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 817.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 89.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,244,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vistra has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is -14.35%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

