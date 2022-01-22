VMware (NYSE:VMW) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $164.00 target price on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.26.

NYSE VMW opened at $123.74 on Tuesday. VMware has a 52 week low of $108.80 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.70.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

