Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 230 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.14) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.14) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($2.07) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.25) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 155 ($2.11) to GBX 150 ($2.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.46) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 167.83 ($2.29).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

LON VOD opened at GBX 117.54 ($1.60) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.94 billion and a PE ratio of -235.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 115.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($47,482.60).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.