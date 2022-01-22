Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Receives €63.21 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.21 ($71.83).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($78.41) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €47.72 ($54.23) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.32. Vonovia has a one year low of €47.11 ($53.53) and a one year high of €60.96 ($69.27).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

