Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,624 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNT. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vontier in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vontier in the third quarter valued at $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vontier by 31.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

