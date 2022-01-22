Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WARR stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

Get Warrior Technologies Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WARR. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Technologies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Technologies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.