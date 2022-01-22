Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WAFD. DA Davidson increased their price target on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Federal from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

WAFD stock opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80. Washington Federal has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $38.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Washington Federal by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Washington Federal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Washington Federal by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Washington Federal by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Washington Federal by 1,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

