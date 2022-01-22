Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.76 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Connections in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.77. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $122.70 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $138.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,730,000 after buying an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,176,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after buying an additional 45,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.