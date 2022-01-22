Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE WBS traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $60.52. 2,069,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,092. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.42. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

WBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Webster Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Webster Financial worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

