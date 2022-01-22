Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,830,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 10,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.47.

Get Welltower alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Welltower by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 39.4% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.