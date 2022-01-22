Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Announces Earnings Results

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

WABC opened at $58.54 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WABC. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

