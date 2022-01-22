Westwood Global Investments LLC Boosts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up 2.8% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Westwood Global Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $43,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 18.5% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.6% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $125.07. 1,563,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $137.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.05.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

