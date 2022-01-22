WH Smith (LON:SMWH) PT Lowered to GBX 1,737 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,741 ($23.75) to GBX 1,737 ($23.70) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.09% from the company’s current price.

SMWH has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($25.11) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($29.74) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.92) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($31.38) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.38) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,065.29 ($28.18).

LON SMWH opened at GBX 1,701.50 ($23.22) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,483.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,579.06. WH Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,303 ($17.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,064 ($28.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61. The company has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.18.

In related news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($22.77), for a total value of £496,827.92 ($677,893.19). Also, insider Nicky Dulieu purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,532 ($20.90) per share, for a total transaction of £38,300 ($52,258.15).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

