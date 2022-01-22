WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,737

WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,741 ($23.75) to GBX 1,737 ($23.70) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of WH Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHTPF opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. WH Smith has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $22.84.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

