Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$69.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$66.00.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

TSE:WPM opened at C$51.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$23.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.36. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$44.09 and a 52 week high of C$59.65. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$338.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$373.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.80%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total value of C$2,522,442.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,946. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.