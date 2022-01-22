Whitbread’s (WTB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($50.48) to GBX 3,800 ($51.85) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($51.44) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.58) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.85) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($49.12) to GBX 4,000 ($54.58) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,774.44 ($51.50).

LON:WTB opened at GBX 3,084 ($42.08) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. The company has a market capitalization of £6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.90. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,709 ($50.61). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,994.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,122.27.

In other Whitbread news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($41.10), for a total value of £183,250.08 ($250,034.22).

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

