Whitbread’s (WTB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($50.48) to GBX 3,800 ($51.85) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($51.44) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.58) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.85) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($49.12) to GBX 4,000 ($54.58) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,774.44 ($51.50).
LON:WTB opened at GBX 3,084 ($42.08) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. The company has a market capitalization of £6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.90. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,709 ($50.61). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,994.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,122.27.
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
