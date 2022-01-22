Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.
Several brokerages recently commented on SPGYF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.
SPGYF traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 115,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,935. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $7.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32.
About Whitecap Resources
Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
