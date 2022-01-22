WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 38.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

WHF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.41.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 49.83% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.04%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

