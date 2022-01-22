William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HAIN. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

HAIN stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.67. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,582 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,257,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648,016 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $20,914,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,032,000 after purchasing an additional 479,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 476,800 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.