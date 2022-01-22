Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.35.

WSM stock opened at $142.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.44. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

