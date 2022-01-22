WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Trading Down 2.1%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) shares fell 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.12 and last traded at $43.14. 162,797 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 142,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHDG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 29.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 659.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 100,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 87,502 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 14.8% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 113,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $439,000.

