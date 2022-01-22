WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.98

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 509854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAPS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on WM Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. On average, analysts expect that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth $482,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth $179,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth $14,587,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth $6,251,000. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

