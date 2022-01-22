World Asset Management Inc Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 149,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

RL opened at $108.50 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $99.92 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.19 and a 200-day moving average of $117.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

