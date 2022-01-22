World Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 94.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $84.65 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.79 and its 200 day moving average is $81.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,058.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $1,640,323. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

