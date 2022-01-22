World Asset Management Inc Sells 348 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 147.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 31.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 42.1% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 350,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,052,241.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $74.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day moving average is $71.77. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.