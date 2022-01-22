WPP (LON:WPP) Given a GBX 1,450 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

WPP (LON:WPP) received a GBX 1,450 ($19.78) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($18.56) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on WPP from GBX 980 ($13.37) to GBX 1,030 ($14.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a GBX 1,225 ($16.71) price target on WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.33) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.76) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,238.67 ($16.90).

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 1,190.50 ($16.24) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,120.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,032.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £13.73 billion and a PE ratio of 29.11. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 748.65 ($10.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,221.50 ($16.67).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

