WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stake Cut by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.15. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WSFS shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $551,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,647 shares of company stock valued at $721,216. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.