Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives $4.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

XEBEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of XEBEF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 30,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,351. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.