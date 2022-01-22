Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives $4.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

XEBEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of XEBEF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 30,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,351. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

