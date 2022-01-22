Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Insider Laurence Zuriff Sells 2,782 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $140,463.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xometry alerts:

On Thursday, January 20th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $155,402.52.

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Xometry by 451.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Xometry in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Xometry in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Xometry in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.