Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,010,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,137,878 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises 2.5% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $618,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 82.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 39.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 9.1% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,643 shares of company stock worth $7,766,221 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.30.

XYL traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,093,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,019. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

