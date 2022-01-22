YF Link (YFL) Trading 63.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $625,490.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YF Link has traded down 63.8% against the US dollar. One YF Link coin can now be bought for approximately $62.90 or 0.00181276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00044838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

