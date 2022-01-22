Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will report earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $7.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLI opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $63.38 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

