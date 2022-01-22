Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Humacyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.19). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Humacyte.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humacyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humacyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 100,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Constantino acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,729,000 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,590,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,708,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,805,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 443,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,156. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

About Humacyte

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humacyte (HUMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.