Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.03). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of MCRB opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.77 million, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 377.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.