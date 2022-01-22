Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.03). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of MCRB opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.77 million, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 377.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

