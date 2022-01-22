Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. SFL posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SFL.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $135.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.72 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFL. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SFL by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after buying an additional 228,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SFL by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,078,000 after buying an additional 138,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SFL by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after buying an additional 33,131 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SFL by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,456,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after buying an additional 421,879 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SFL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFL stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.03. 859,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. SFL has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $9.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.