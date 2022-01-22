Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.22. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 10.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of WNEB stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.66. 35,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In other news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $57,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $117,818 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.