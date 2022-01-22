Zacks: Analysts Expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). Beam Global reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of BEEM stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 403,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,904. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of -0.10. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $71.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 284.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after purchasing an additional 401,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

