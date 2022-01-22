Zacks: Analysts Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to report $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $6.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

Shares of Camping World stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.23. 4,210,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,910. Camping World has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 3.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Camping World by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Camping World by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 17.2% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.