Zacks: Analysts Expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.86 million. Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,884 shares of company stock valued at $463,110. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 814.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 231,675 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at $2,711,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 85.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 877,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 404,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDEV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.24. 11,656,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,264,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $8.29.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

