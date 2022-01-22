Zacks: Analysts Expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Million

Equities analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to announce sales of $5.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.50 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,356.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $905.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $902.00 million to $918.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $36.97 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $62.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,064. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.06. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $62.21 and a 1 year high of $191.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

