Zacks: Analysts Expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.22 Million

Brokerages expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to post $97.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.70 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $84.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $365.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.94 million to $370.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $426.57 million, with estimates ranging from $413.78 million to $441.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $96.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 9.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 108.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,541,000 after purchasing an additional 377,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLNE traded down $3.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.24. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $74.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

