Zacks: Analysts Expect Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) to post $139.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Portillos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.07 million and the lowest is $138.54 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portillos will report full-year sales of $535.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $534.55 million to $537.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $585.03 million, with estimates ranging from $584.00 million to $586.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Portillos.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTLO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.18. 973,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61. Portillos has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $57.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Portillos Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

