Zacks: Analysts Expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report sales of $160.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.89 million. TowneBank reported sales of $171.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $680.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $678.27 million to $682.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $642.72 million, with estimates ranging from $642.69 million to $642.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TowneBank.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $170.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.02 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 97.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 14.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TowneBank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOWN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.93. 200,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,810. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.