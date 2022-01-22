Zacks: Analysts Expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Post -$0.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Tricida reported earnings per share of ($1.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($3.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tricida.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.55) EPS.

TCDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Tricida news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 7,500 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $64,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $758,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,669 shares of company stock worth $1,126,141. 47.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tricida by 24.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tricida by 270.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49,075 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tricida by 21.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tricida by 81.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,814,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,588 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. 161,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,598. The stock has a market cap of $444.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. Tricida has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tricida (TCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.