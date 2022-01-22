Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to Announce -$0.40 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Cassava Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 344.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

SAVA traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.05 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.13. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $146.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 191,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 26.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 793.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after buying an additional 153,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,651,000 after acquiring an additional 151,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

